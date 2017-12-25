Kaleida patient gets free trip home for the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health and AMR Ambulance came together to make Christmas brighter for a 92-year-old woman Monday. It came as a surprise for everyone.

Mary Carpenter lives at HighPointe Skilled Nursing Facility on Michigan Avenue. Ambulance crews wanted to make sure she could spend this Christmas with her family.

They picked her up, free of charge, from HighPointe this afternoon, and drove her to her brother’s home in Buffalo’s Blackrock neighborhood. Her brother said he thought it was a joke when they first called him and told him they were doing this. It’s part of the “Home for the Holidays” program. This has been going on for five years. Care-givers pick one patient to give free transportation home for Christmas.

Mary’s brother, Mario, is 90-years-old. He says he only gets to see her every so often, so this was special.

“Since they have something like this, I hope they keep it. Keep the family together. I don’t see her that much. It would be nice,” he said. I can get more acquainted with her now, how she’s doing, how she’s feeling. I’m glad she’s here.”

Mary spent about four hours at her brother’s house.