Power restored after nearly 12 hours at Perry Housing Projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power was restored at the Perry Housing Projects in Buffalo around 2:30 p.m. Monday, after being off for almost 12 hours. The outage left dozens of people in the cold for hours on Christmas.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority tells News 4 a National Grid power outage affected not only their housing, but homes in the surrounding neighborhood that are also a part of the same section of the grid.

Linda Abernathy is one of the Commodore Perry Residents who spent Christmas day watching her thermostat, as the temperature dropped below 60 degrees. The power went out at about 3 a.m.

She says she talked to National Grid crews around 10 a.m. and was told it would still be hours before the outage was fixed.

Abernathy tells News 4 power was eventually restored around 2:30 p.m.

She says it created a health hazard for seniors who rely on oxygen and ruined their Christmas.

“My children were going to come over and we were going to enjoy Christmas dinner and exchange gifts and my food has been out since last night so I can’t prepare Christmas dinner, I can’t have family over so it just ruined our Christmas,” said Abernathy .

According to National Grid, the outage was caused by an underground fault that opened the breaker but they don’t know what caused that just yet.

A spokesperson says about 200 customers or fewer were affected.

The spokesperson also tells News 4 the reason it took so long to get the power back on is because this was an underground cable, which takes longer to repair.

The BMHA says several staffers were checking on residents once they started getting calls reporting the outage overnight.