Riders relying on NFTA to get to holiday celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Christmas morning, Joile Rodriguez bundles up and brings his backpack filled with a few small treasures to the NFTA bus depot. The Buffalonian waits inside, away from the snow and cold. He’s there every morning, including Christmas, to catch a ride to Niagara Falls.

“It’s really a blessing that the buses are running on holidays like Christmas because we want to visit family,” said the regular rider.

He’s among the many who will be boarding buses, rails, and paratransit services on the holiday, using public transportation to get to celebrations.

“So much of our community doesn’t have transportation,” said Tom George, the NFTA director for public transit. “It’s important for every day traveling like getting people to school, work, doctor’s appointment and for the holidays, it’s a connection to people’s lives.”

As many are riding with the transit authority, many workers are heading in to help get them there. The NFTA has several hundred workers reporting into the office on Christmas – their duties range from bus and rail operators to mechanics and control room supervisors. The director saying it’s important to help people get to where they’re going.

“We’re part of the fabric of the community.”

