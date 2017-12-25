WNY gets a white Christmas and tricky commute

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is looking a lot like Christmas across Western New York. We got plenty of snow overnight. It’s a light fluffy snow, not the best for making snowballs or a snowman but strong winds could blow the snow and make for a tricky commute today.

“I really wasn’t wishing for it but we got it,” said Douglas Mack in Tonawanda.

Not everyone was dreaming of a white Christmas, but many still had to dig out of it this morning.

“I didn’t wish for it. I was happy with no snow and no shoveling. My boys got up and did the plowing at home,” said Nancy Kasbaun of Tonawanda.

The best way to remove snow?

“Lots and lots of layers. That’s the trick,” said Mack.

“I got 3 layers of clothes on, I got long johns, pants, and another pair of pants on,” said Kevin Wikarski in Tonawanda.

Several inches of snow made for a slick commute in Buffalo and Tonawanda.

“It’s not too bad. I mean it’s a little slick but not too bad at all,” said Mack.

But some people don’t mind a winter wonderland for Christmas.

“I love it. Can’t wait to get home and spend it with my kids though,” said Wikarski.

Love it or hate it, all the snow is nothing we can’t handle.

“We’re Buffalonians you know,” said Mack.

More snow is expected throughout the day so just remember to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination, the roads are slick and visibility is tough in some spots.