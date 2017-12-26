BMHA’s Kenfield Homes without power

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 80 housing units at the The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s Kenfield Homes lost power Tuesday morning.

About 600 residents are affected.

The outage occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday, disrupting power to the entire housing development.

Crews from National Grid and the BMHA’s outside electrical contractor, ESI Electrical Contractors, have been on the scene since shortly after the outage occurred, the BMHA said in a statement.

The BMHA has established a warming center inside the development’s Martha Mitchell Community Center using generators and portable heaters. The warming center will continue to offer a warm place for residents to stay for the duration of the outage, as well as food and beverages.

BMHA staff have also identified residents who require physical assistance to get from their apartments to the center and are helping them temporarily relocate.

Residents can also call the BMHA’s emergency help line at 836-4994, ext. 1, to ask for assistance getting to the Center.

The BMHA’a Commodore Perry homes also lost power early Dec. 25 due to a fault in an underground electrical distribution network operated by National Grid, the statement said.