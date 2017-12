BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Code Blue is in effect for the City of Buffalo Tuesday night starting at 8 p.m.

Matt Urban Hope Center (1081 Broadway), St. Luke’s Mission (325 Walden Ave.) and Harbor House (241 Genesee St.) will be open as warming shelters from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

