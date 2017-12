LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Code Blue warming shelter for the City of Lockport will be open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday this week due to extreme cold temperatures.

The warming shelter is located at the Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St.

Any homeless individual or individual without heat may spend the evening. Light refreshments and cots/blankets will be available.

Entry ends at 12 a.m.