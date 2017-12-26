Crowds flock to Fashion Outlets for Boxing Day deals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The mad rush to finish your Christmas shopping may be over, but shoppers are still heading out to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Boxing Day is always a huge day for sales there.

“It’s the busiest day of December,” said Mall Manager John Doran. “We expect more foot traffic today than any other day of the month, and the sales will reward those who come out to the Fashion Outlets.”

MORE | Click here to see some of the current sales at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Every year, the day after Christmas brings a lot of people to the Fashion Outlets. While some are there to return gifts that weren’t quite right, many more are there to treat themselves, and to spend gift cards they received under the tree.

“We’ve sold a ton of gift cards,” said Oakley Vault store manager Chelsea Pelsone. “People that are indecisive about what they want to get someone, if they don’t know how a pair of glasses are going to fit, get a gift card. That way they get excited to see something Oakley on Christmas.”

Thanks to deep discounts being offered at the Fashion Outlets now, the gift cards can stretch farther.

“The consumer will win today. 70 percent, 80 percent off,” Doran said. “They don’t want to do inventory, so everything must go.”

Of course, the Boxing Day sales cap off a strong holiday shopping season at the Fashion Outlets, and with the boost in the number of shoppers, came a boost for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign efforts at the mall.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the “bell ringers” shared their musical talents to draw in donations. “The campaign went well,” said Salvation Army of Greater Niagara Falls commander Captain Stephen Carroll, Jr. “We did better than last year, but we’re still shy of our 85,000 goal. We raised about $78,000.”

Salvation Army leaders are hoping Western New Yorkers will continue to donate to the campaign, even though the kettles aren’t out anymore. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 7018 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, New York, 14304. More contact information is on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmyofniagara/

