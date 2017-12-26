Former Channel 7 news anchor Irv Weinstein dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Channel 7 news anchor Irv Weinstein has died at the age of 87, following a long battle with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

WKBW released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

The entire 7 Eyewitness News family mourns the loss of our beloved Irv Weinstein. He was truly a legend in Buffalo Broadcasting who also touched so many other through his incredible generosity to The Variety Club and countless other charities here in Western New York. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker shared the following sentiment on Twitter Tuesday:

There will never be another one like him. An original — who made his mark over decades in #WNY. Rest in peace, Irv Weinstein. https://t.co/ao3jCc0PeV — Jacquie Walker (@jacquiewalker4) December 26, 2017

According to the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, “Weinstein was part of the nation’s longest running anchor team in the country alongside Rick Azar and Tom Jolls, when they took to the desk in 1965 until Azar’s retirement in 1988. Weinstein joined the station in 1964 after working at WKBW-AM from 1958 to 1964 as News Director for the classic radio station. Weinstein spent a total of 34 years at the station until his retirement on December 31, 1998.”

Weinstein was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998 and the New York State Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in 2006.