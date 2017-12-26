Hundreds travel to Buffalo as the World Juniors tournament begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The puck has dropped, players skates are laced up, and they’re taking the ice as the World Juniors Championship Tournament has started.

Young, top hockey players from ten countries, including the United States, Canada, and Russia, are in the area, showing off their stick skills and vying for the title of the top juniors team in the world.

The city of Buffalo has a chance to show off a bit, too, as all these fans from around the globe are here.

“We can show that we can put on a world class event,” said Patrick Kaler, the president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The players, family members, and hockey fans are spending time around the city and spending some money while they’re in the area too. Hosting the tournament is expected to generate more than $7 million for the city.

“They’re not just in the Key Bank Center all day,” said Kaler. “They’re at hotels, restaurants, taking in our attractions.”

The visitor’s center CEO says it’s a great time for Buffalonians to talk hockey and showcase the town.

“It’s really a great platform for us to engage with hockey fans.”