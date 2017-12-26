Jamestown man charged with assaulting two-month-old infant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man has been charged with assaulting a two-month-old child.

Rory S. Davis Jr., 30, of Jamestown, was charged early Tuesday morning with second degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Jamestown Police reports, police responded to a Myrtle Street residence around 5 a.m. Monday morning regarding a possible child abuse complaint. Polce discovered that the infant had been taken to UPMC with serious injuries and transferred to Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for trauma care. At this time, the infant is listed in very serious condition.

Davis is being held pending arraignment.