Libraries concerned about access, potentially increasing costs in wake of FCC repealing net neutrality

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Each day, thousands of people around Western New York head to their local library branches and log on to a computer there.

“There is really a digital divide that sometimes, people don’t realize,” said Mary Jean Jakubowski, the director of the Buffalo and Erie County Libraries System.

That divide in the county comes as there are some people in the rural south towns who have difficulty accessing wifi while others within the city limits are priced out of being able to provide the service in their house.

The library – with nearly 1,000 computers across its 37 branches – offers everyone free, equal access to the internet.

“The internet is really the gateway to all the information and it’s an access point to our livelihood.”

Jakubowski says library directors around the nation are concerned about what will happen to that access they provide now that the FCC has voted to repeal net neutrality – the regulation which allows equal access to all digital data. The understanding, the director explains, is that the repeal means a price increase for certain internet services and sites.

“When you take that [net neutrality] away, you’re disenfranchising people. We believe it’s going to create a limitation on the information that’s accessible to people.”

Currently, the library pays $3300 a month for their internet services. The reduced price is through e-rates which is a federally funded service for public service provides like libraries and schools. Jakubowski is expecting that bill to increase but she vows to maintain the services they provide, no matter how much it’ll cost.

“All indications are that it’ll increase our costs relatively so we absolutely have a concern,” said the director. “We will be digging deep into our budgets to be able to find a way to provide access to good, quality information.”