Man behind horse manure delivery for Steven Mnuchin says he’s proud of his prank

LOS ANGELES — A clinical psychologist who made headlines for sending a gift-wrapped box containing horse manure to the Bel Air home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he’s proud of his prank. CBS Los Angeles reports the incident caused the LAPD’s bomb squad to shut down the residential street, and it warranted a surprise visit from the Secret Service.

“One thing leads to another. You’re having a couple of drinks and you’re like ‘let’s do this,'” Dr. Robert Strong said.

Strong, who works with the County of Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, explained that it was intended as a gesture of protest against the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, which was signed into law by President Trump on Friday. Strong said he agrees with critics who believe the policy favors the rich at the expense of the poor and working class.

“I was talking to a friend about the tax bill and we were both complaining about how it’s total horse s***,” Strong said. “And one of our friends who happens to be there owns horses.”

According to CBS Los Angeles, Strong went to a horse ranch in Sylmar, packed up some horse manure and dropped it off at the address in Bel Air.

“Wrapped it up Christmas-style. Wanted it to be nice and festive,” he said.

On the envelope, Strong wrote: “Dear Mr. Mnuchin & Trump, we, the American people, are returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. Because it’s complete and utter horses***.”

The box ended up in front of Mnuchin’s neighbor’s home and prompted a security scare until officials determined the suspicious package did not pose a threat. CBS Los Angeles reports Mnuchin was not in L.A. at the time.

Strong said he received death threats after he identified himself as the perpetrator of the prank.

“My wife’s a lawyer,” Strong said. “I’m not too worried.”