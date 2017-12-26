Man charged with DWI following early morning crash in Elma

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Aurora man was charged early Tuesday morning with DWI and other charges after his vehicle was spotted off the roadway along Girdle Road.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, dispatchers received calls about the vehicle just after midnight Tuesday. When deputies arrived, the operator had fled the crash scene but they received a description from a witness.

The deputies located the driver, Dillon Ward, 25, of East Aurora, and transported him to the Elma substation for sobriety testing and investigation.

Ward was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and two other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was held on $250 cash bail.