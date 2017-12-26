Niagara Falls residents growing tired of water problems

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – With each passing day, people living in Niagara Falls get more and more tired of the water situation there. A massive water main break has been sending water into the streets for 11 days now. But that’s not all residents are frustrated with.

We now have a better idea of how long it will take to fix the water main break, just as we’re hearing about issues with another water main break earlier this year. The first one happened near the corner of Pine Ave. and 7th St. in the city in mid-November. People living in the area were told to boil water for a couple of days.

Rashaan Houston had just moved into his new apartment. Ever since the break, he says the water pressure has been low.

“The water is kind of tannish, yellow,” Houston said. “Low pressure. It’s easier to boil water to take a bath because the shower doesn’t work.”

To boot, there’s a pipe leak in his apartment. Other people in the neighborhood told News 4 a similar story, that this has been an issue for them since the November water main break.

As for the most recent one, on 47th St., another break which caused residents to lose water pressure, much of the water flowing onto the road turned to ice Tuesday, as temperatures were in the single digits and teens. The contractor, which was awarded the project to fix the break late last week, told us by phone that field work won’t even begin at the site until January 15th at the earliest.

Once the work begins, the superintendent of the company says it will take about a week to fix. By that time, it could be about five or six weeks of water issues for people in Niagara Falls.

That’s about how long Houston has been dealing with his issue.

“It makes me mad,” he said. “But then again, we live in Niagara Falls. So I’m used to it. I’m not trying to be funny, but they’re not going to fix the water. They can barely fix the streets.”

Officials with the Niagara Falls Water Board say anyone experiencing issues similar to Houston’s should give them a call at (716) 283-9770.