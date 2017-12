OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – An electronic parts supply plant located in Cattaraugus County has filed to close, with the third phase of employee layoffs expected to occur by March 30.

The AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) in Olean has filed for closing for economic reasons.

The plant has 67 employees, 60 of whom are expected to be impacted by layoffs. Employee separations are expected to occur in phases.