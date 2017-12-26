Over $6.6 million in contraband tobacco seized in New York State in 2017

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State’s Cigarette Strike Force seized $6.6 million worth of contraband tobacco over the past year, according to a report from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Untaxed cigars made up a bulk of the confiscations, with investigators seizing more than 1.5 million illegal cigars in 2017.

The task force also seized more than 47,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, 134,000 counterfeit tax stamps and nearly $445,000 in cash.

“This illicit activity not only hurts law abiding businesses, but it also places undue burdens on taxpayers due to the loss of state revenue for vital services,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “This administration will continue to do everything in its power to crack down on these criminals and help ensure a fair and level playing field for all.”

 

