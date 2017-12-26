Ridesharing companies ready for New Year’s Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of people will be flocking to Downtown Buffalo this Sunday to ring in 2018. This is the first time they’ll be able to use ridesharing services. Uber is planning on taking advantage.

Company officials say they want to be available for anyone who needs them. That could turn out to be a lot of people. Last week, Liberty Cab, a taxi company in the area, said they’ll be keeping their drivers out of downtown in protest. Liberty’s spokesperson says it’s over an unfair playing field with companies like Uber and Lyft.

So, ridesharing companies may have more people to pick up Sunday night and early Monday morning. Because of that, you could be spending a little more. Fares for ridesharing companies can increase during times of high demand.

“Our goal is to ensure anyone in Buffalo can push a button and get a ride within minutes, even on the busiest nights of the year, like New Year’s Eve,” Uber officials said through a statement. “With upfront fares, riders see the actual fare they’ll pay before they request a ride, and they are notified when fares are higher than normal directly in the app.”

If the fare is a lot higher than normal, Uber will ask you to “double confirm” that you want the ride.

William Mattar will also be offering free rides to people on New Year’s Eve.