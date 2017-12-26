Several feet of snow dumped on Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is a winter wonderland in Springville. It was one of the hardest hit areas and snow continues to come down.

“A lot of snow. Just keeps coming, won’t stop,” said Kevin Mesch, plow driver.

Plow drivers have been working around the clock in Springville to clear snow out of the road and parking lots.

“Today we’ll be out probably 10, 15 hours easily. We’ve been out since 2 in the morning,” said Mark Mallick, plow driver.

“There’s a couple spots the snow is 2 feet deep and you’re trying to plow it, there it is,” said Mesch.

Some drivers even using bigger machinery to get the job done faster.

“This is a high lift, it has a 12 foot blade. I can clear a lot 4 or 5 times quicker than a regular truck,” said Mallick.

Slick roads are also making for a tough commute.

“I could only do about 20 miles an hour,” said Jeanette Jrzechowiak in Springville.

“I know the 219 is tough from Hamburg to Springville,” said Mallick.

Yesterday a white Christmas really lived up to it’s name here in Springville and today isn’t too far off either.

“You couldn’t see in front of the truck at all,” said Mesch.