Woman charged with stealing from Wyoming County business

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Livingston County woman has been charged with burglary and other charges following a Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the theft of money from a Town of Warsaw business.

Brittney L. Ellis, 28, of Hunt, NY, was arrested Dec. 20.

According to sheriff’s reports, Ellis is alleged to have entered the office area of a business on State Route 20A on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, taking over $500 cash out of the business’ cash drawer.

On Dec. 19, it’s alleged that she obtained a personal check from a person at the same business for $1,000 after fabricating a story about her wallet and having all of her money stolen.

Ellis was told to leave the property after the larcenies were discovered. Sheriff’s deputies located her on the night of Dec. 20 as she was driving on South Main Street in the Village of Warsaw.

Ellis was stopped for several traffic infractions. She was found to be driving only with a NYS identification card.

According to sheriff’s reports, she also displayed signs of drug use. Following field sobriety testing, she was placed under arrest for driving while ability impaired by a drug.

She was also charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle, no inspection, inadequate tail lamps, and driving across hazard markings. She was issued appearance tickets for the charges.

Ellis was charged with two counts of third degree burglary, three counts of petit larceny, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.

She was arraigned in Warsaw Court and held in lieu of $15,000 cash bail. She’s scheduled to return to court Jan. 8.

 

