Another water main breaks in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews were busy fixing another water main break in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The latest break happened Tuesday at 38th Street and Packard Road.

The water board is assessing the leak. Work will continue through Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the board told News 4 that people living in the area should not be affected by the break.

Meanwhile, a water main that broke nearly two weeks ago has still not been fixed. The break at 47th Street continues to plague people living in the area, causing low water pressure among other problems.

The water board said that anyone experiencing problems should call the board at 716.283.9770.

The contractor the board hired to fix the main said that once they start the work, it’ll take about a week to fix.