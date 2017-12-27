BPD officers growing beards for bucks

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 300 Buffalo Police Officers are walking around with scruffy faces. It’s all for a good cause – raising money and awareness for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

“It makes them feel good and it’s fun to watch how people’s beards grow,” said Captain Steve Nichols. “It’s unusual to see a police officer with facial hair because it’s part of our regulations not to have it.”

Commissioner Daniel Derenda altered the rules for the offers for a few months – both November and December – allowing officers to grow out their hair. The police members have to raise at least $50 each month – all the money going to Roswell. This is the third year they’re doing this fundraiser and, thus far, they’ve raised more than $36,000. That money is used to enhance a patient’s quality of life and to fund new research.

“This is an integral part of being a comprehensive cancer center where education, research and clinical care are integrated,” said Dr. Mukund Seshadri, a Roswell Professor of Oncology. “It’s incredibly heartwarming and humbling when you see all the ways the community rallies around Roswell.”

The officers are officially shaving their beards Friday December 29.

