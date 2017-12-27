Buffalo Fire Department battles two overnight fires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department has been busy overnight, fighting two fires just blocks from each other.

Crews are still on scene of the most recent fire at 115 Clare Street. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. There are reports the home was occupied but, everyone made it to safety.

The Clare Street fire broke out less than an hour after firefighters wrapped up on the scene of another fire just blocks away.

Crews responded to 43 Jones Street just before 3 a.m. The battalion fire chief told News 4 the cold temperatures made it more difficult to fight the two-alarm fire. Frozen hoses and slippery, cold conditions played a role in slowing down firefighters.

It’s not clear what caused the Jones Street fire but, the home suffered more than $100,000 in damages.

We will continue to bring updates as this story develops.