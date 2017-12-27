Cheektowaga Police warn of “very successful” National Grid scam

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are warning residents of a scam targeting National Grid customers- that has been “very successful” in taking thousands of dollars from victims recently.

Several incidents have been reported to Cheektowaga Police, in which victims received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from National Grid. The caller then tells the victim that they owe $1,500 to National Grid, and that the heat at the victim’s location will be shut off if not paid the same day.

The victims were instructed to purchase prepaid gift cards and give the caller serial numbers over the phone.

One victim was scammed out of $1,000, another $1,500, police said.

The scam has successfully targeted both private residents and businesses.

“With recent temperatures in the single digits scammers have had success playing on the fears of victims who did not want to take chances with having no heat,” police said.

Police added that the scam is common and has been more successful due to the arctic cold blast WNY has been experiencing.

“Cheektowaga Police want to protect the public from this and other similar scams by letting the public know that National Grid and other utility companies do not conduct business this way,” police said. “No one’s gas or electric will be turned off in this manner. No one should purchase a prepaid card and then give the serial numbers out unless you are absolutely sure of who you are dealing with.”