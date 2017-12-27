Correction officer charged with rape following investigation

Published:

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) –  A Lakeview man has been charged with rape following an investigation into a personal relationship with an inmate at a facility where he worked as a corrections officer.

James W. Beam, Jr., 41, of Silver Creek was charged with third degree rape and several counts of official misconduct on Tuesday.

Beam was charged following an investigation into an unlawful personal relationship with an inmate while employed as a correction officer at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional facility.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Portland Court in Jan. 2018.

The case was a joint investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

 

 

 

