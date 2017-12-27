Crews fight fire, near-zero temps on Tonawanda Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo firefighters were called just after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a building on fire near the corner of Tonawanda Street and Hertel Avenue.

Officials on the scene in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street said at least part of the building’s roof had collapsed. It took more than an hour and a half to get the three-alarm fire under control. The third alarm was requested just after 8:30 p.m., according to a city spokesman.

More than 70 firefighters were on the scene as of 10 p.m.

City officials said the fire started in large storefront and spread to buildings on either side.

Two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them, city officials said.

No injuries were reported as of 10 p.m. The temperature in Buffalo was in the single digits when the fire was reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

News 4 crews are on the scene and working to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.