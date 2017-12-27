Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT team receives NYS Dept. of Criminal Justice Services certification

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has earned certification from the New York State Dept. of Criminal Justice Services.

The ESCO SWAT team is now one of only 11 SWAT teams throughout the state to achieve DCJS certification.

The application process took several months and required the team to meet high standards including upervision and team structure, team operator selection process, initial 160-hour basic SWAT course, yearly in-service training, physical fitness standards, equipment standards, deployment procedures, tactical planning, and command/supervision training.

The initial certification is valid for two years at which time the SWAT team will need to re-certify.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s