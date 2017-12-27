Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT team receives NYS Dept. of Criminal Justice Services certification

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has earned certification from the New York State Dept. of Criminal Justice Services.

The ESCO SWAT team is now one of only 11 SWAT teams throughout the state to achieve DCJS certification.

The application process took several months and required the team to meet high standards including upervision and team structure, team operator selection process, initial 160-hour basic SWAT course, yearly in-service training, physical fitness standards, equipment standards, deployment procedures, tactical planning, and command/supervision training.

The initial certification is valid for two years at which time the SWAT team will need to re-certify.