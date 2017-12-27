Festival of Lights continues at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine through the Epiphany

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Christmas Day may be behind us, but for many Christians, the holy season continues for another week and a half. So does the Festival of Lights at the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, which can be viewed nightly through the Epiphany.

The Basilica at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima draws tens of thousands of pilgrims every year.

Anyone coming to see the Festival of Lights is urged to start the experience in the Basilica, where statues representing the figures of the Nativity remind everyone of the true meaning for all of the light displays. “This is the real season,” said Father Julio Ciavaglia, rector at the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, “is that Jesus Christ is born and that peace is going to come into the world,” .

That’s why Father Julio started the Festival of Lights with a Nativity scene display back in 1991. He has continued to add light displays to the Shrine grounds since then, focusing on the rich symbolism of the season and the faith.

“It has become extremely popular. A lot of people say it doesn’t feel like Christmas until we go and visit because you’re overwhelmed with all the religious influence, rather than the material influence,” Father Julio explained.

“It’s to educate the people, also,” he added. “The Catholic Church, for 2,000 years, has had stories and images and artwork and music inspired by the faith.”

All of the faith-inspired light displays that cover the Shrine grounds during this season were created on-site. Each one was designed by Father Julio, who is a very gifted artist, although he won’t say that himself. “Well I have to be humble about this. I thank God that he gave me the talent of artwork,” he told News 4, diplomatically.

The Shrine property is also home to other important pieces of art year round, including the only statue in the world modeled after a photograph of the three children of the Fatima story. Catholic faithful believe Mary appeared to those children several times in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

This year, pilgrims came to the shrine in Lewiston from around the world to mark the 100th anniversary. “People come here and they say they have a sense of peace, and I told them why. It’s because thousands of pilgrims come here and pray and the ground is soaking with prayers,” Fr. Julio said. “So people who need prayers, they come here, and they pick up on that peace.”

