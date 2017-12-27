Islanders rally to steal OT win over the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley talks with a referee during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The Penguins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leading 2-1 late in the third period, Robin Lehner dove across the crease to make a spectacular glove save on Islander winger Josh Bailey to preserve what looked to be a potential 2-1 win for the Blue and Gold in their first game back from the holiday break.

The league offices in Toronto had other ideas and stopped the game for a review.  It was ruled a good goal, with the puck crossing the line mid-air as Lehner swatted the puck out of the net with his glove.

“Toronto already made up their mind it was a goal, that’s how it works in this league,” a frustrated Lehner said after the game.  “The Bills have that play last game — it’s something against Buffalo.”

“If Toronto is making that call, they have to be 100% sure,” Kyle Okposo added.

The winger scored his sixth goal of the season, which gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead in the third.

Lehner stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced.  Of the three goal he allowed, it was Matthew Barzal’s tally 1:08 in overtime that handed the Sabres their eighth overtime loss of the season, which is tied for the league league.

 

