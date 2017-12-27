Jones Memorial Hospital experiencing “computer downtime” due to cyberattack

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville is experiencing unexpected computer downtime due to a cyberattack on their system, the hospital confirmed Wednesday.

“To the best of our knowledge, no patient financial or medical information has been compromised,” the statement said.

The hospital is using standard computer downtime procedures which they “regularly train and prepare for”, including manually entering information into patient medical charts. Patients using JMH services or clinics are asked to bring their complete medications list and any available medical history with them to any visits.

“The issue is isolated to Jones Memorial Hospital’s computer system,” the statement said. “Our Information Technology staff is partnering with the University of Rochester, as well as the Noyes Health and St. James IT departments to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

Updates will be posted to the Jones Memorial Hospital website.