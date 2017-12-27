McDermott talks to media before Week 17 matchup

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked to reporters Wednesday morning before his team faces the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale Sunday.  The Bills need to beat the Dolphins and get some help to end a 17-year playoff drought.

McDermott first discussed injuries. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), guard Ryan Groy (illness), cornerback Shareece Wright and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) will not practice Wednesday.  Cornerback EJ Gaines (knee) and tight end Charles Clay (knee) will be limited in practice.

McDermott was asked about what it would mean for Kyle Williams to finally make it to the playoffs.  He said it would mean the world to the city and to Kyle. “I also know that he wants that, but he also wants what comes along with that at the end of the journey, a championship”.

“it’s hard not to garvitate towards someone like Kyle (Williams)”  McDermott said of his relationship with the 12-year veteran.  He went on to say he respects him as much for who he is as a person as who he is on the field.  McDermott said Williams keeps things light at practice, but has a switch that turns on when it’s time to get serious.

Coach was asked how winning this week and making the playoffs would mean to the roster. “The part of building this team the right way, this would be a step and as we continue to build and grow and build that solid foundation, changing the culture, changing the belief, we’re heading in the right direction”, McDermott said.

 

