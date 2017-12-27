New local artist gallery is open at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Roswell Park Cancer Institute is home to a new Community Artists Gallery.

The gallery was created to showcase the work of local artists.

“Artists Are All Around Us: Fruit Belt Artists” exhibit at Roswell Park Cancer Institute View as list View as gallery Open Gallery "Buffalo the Beautiful" by Angelica De La Torre. "Neighbors" by Angelia De La Torre. "Houses on Humboldt Parkway" by Bradley Bethel. "MollyOlga" by Curtis Robinson.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibit, “Artists Are All Around Us: Fruit Belt Artists” is now in place. It features eight paintings by six artists with connections to Buffalo’s historic Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Each of the artists studied at Locust Street Art – formally known as MollyOlga Art – a nationally recognized, community-based visual art studio.

“Artists Are All Around Us: Fruit Belt Artists” will run through Jan. 1.