“Olivia”, “Noah” top list of Catholic Health’s most popular baby names of 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Catholic Health has released its 2017 list of most popular names, including babies born at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Olivia” tops the list of most popular girls’ names, coming in at number one for the third year in a row. “Noah” has bumped “Benjamin” out of the top boys’ name spot this year.

Here’s the full list of top ten most popular baby names for Catholic Health:

Girls

Olivia Charlotte Amelia Evelyn Sophia Emma Ava Mia Harper Ella

Boys

Noah Lucas Logan Benjamin Michael Thomas Jack Liam Jackson Wyatt