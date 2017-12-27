Over 700 without power in Kaisertown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Grid is working on a power outage in the Kaisertown section of South Buffalo since late Wednesday morning.

The power outage resulted from an underground cable fault, National Grid said in a statement Wednesday.

The outage originally impacted over 900 customers. About 200 customers have already been restored, but 720 customers could be without power until around 11 p.m. this evening.

National Grid has made arrangements for a warming station for impacted customers at Winchester Elementary School, 650 Harlem Road in West Seneca. The station will be open until midnight.

“We don’t have a specific cause of the outage, but crews are working to string to temporary overhead lines to restore service will the more complex work of replacing the underground cable takes place,” National Grid said in a statement.  “Crews will be on the scene until all service has been restored.”

 

 

