Some Disneyland rides halt after power outage

CNN Published:

(CNN) – A power outage hit parts of Disneyland on Wednesday, leaving some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, attraction.
A transformer issue cut power to all of Mickey’s Toontown and parts of Fantasyland, Brown said. About a dozen attractions are affected by the outage and guests are being escorted off the rides, Brown said.
Disneyland said on its Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon that it is “currently only accepting guests for re-entry”. 
Geoff Fienberg, who was on the “It’s a Small World” ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn’t much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.
“About 60%-70% of the way through the ride the power just went off,” he said. The guests sat “25 minutes in the dark” and were eventually escorted off.
He said everyone was “pretty calm” and there was no “danger” or “commotion.” The attraction is a boat ride in the Fantasyland area.
“It was just dark, music was still playing, so that will be in most of our heads probably for the following year.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s