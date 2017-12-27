Two subway work trains collide in tunnel between Manhattan and Queens

CBS NEWS Published:
At least one person was hurt after two subway work trains collided. CBS NEWS

NEW YORK — At least one person was hurt after two subway work trains collided in an East River tunnel between Manhattan and Queens, CBS New York reports. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the trains “bumped into each other” but didn’t derail. The agency said one MTA worker was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the trains, and MTA officials sid the accident had no impact on subway service during the morning commute.

Fire department officials say firefighters removed one person from the Manhattan side of a tunnel under the East River after the accident occurred.

There was a large FDNY presence at 53rd and Lexington as firefighters were seen heading down into the subway.

