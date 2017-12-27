WNY Developer to commence lawsuit against Investigative Post

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A WNY Development company and its CEO will go forward with a defamation lawsuit against the Investigative Post and one of its reporters, despite a judge ruling that the company and the CEO are public figures.

Greenleaf Development and CEO James R. Swiezy allege in the lawsuit that the Investigative Post and reporter Dan Telvock “intentionally published falsities about Greenleaf and Swiezy” in a Feb. 2017 article about a deal Buffalo State College has with the development company.

We believe that Investigative Post overstepped journalistic ethics and demonstrated actual malice toward our company in reporting on one of our many transformational

housing developments happening within the City of Buffalo,” Swiezy said.

A court granted the Investigative Post’s motion to deem Swiezy and Greenleaf Development as public figures. Under the law, a media outlet is free to defame a public figure without risk of liability so long as it does so without “actual malice.”

“I respectfully disagree with the Court’s finding that Greenleaf and me are public figures and will appeal that determination,” said Mr. Swiezy. “It is a very slippery slope when

private business leaders are treated as public figures; however, whatever the outcome of our appeal, we will press forward with our claims because I have every confidence

that the nature and magnitude of Investigative Post’s and Mr. Telvock’s inaccurate and intentional untruths in their reporting demonstrate actual malice toward my company

and me.”

Greenleaf Development’s full complaint is available here.