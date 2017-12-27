World Juniors tickets selling slower than expected, organization confident they’ll pick up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it’s freezing outside, cold inside the arena, the action on the ice is hot and continuing to heat up as day two of the World Juniors Championship Tournament is underway.

“The competition on the ice is the focus but you want to have fun in and around the village here,” said Dave Fischer, the chief spokesperson for USA Hockey.

The players from the ten teams and the members from USA Hockey have had some time to check out the Queen City in between the games.

“We want a great experience for players on the ice, first and foremost,” said Fischer. “We couldn’t think of a better setting for that than right here in Buffalo.”

While the setting might be great, attendance numbers have been low. Fischer says, in a border city like Buffalo, he’s not sure why more people aren’t coming out to check out the games.

“The numbers aren’t as strong as 2011 [when World Juniors played in Buffalo],” said Fischer. “We certain have a chance to build on those and I am certain we will. We are never satisfied unless every seat in the building is filled for every game.”