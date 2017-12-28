Brutal temperatures too dangerous for pets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Temperatures continue to drop throughout Western New York and are expected to continue well into the New Year.

Niagara County SPCA officials are reminding pet owners not to keep pets outside for long periods of time.

Experts say dogs should only be outside in low temperatures just to go to the bathroom or for a quick walk. They also recommend covering dogs paws with boots to protect their pads especially with all the salt and the ice on the ground. Coats are also recommended for pets.

Under New York State law, dogs left outside need to have appropriate housing with insulation and a waterproof roof.

“Animals in conditions like this should be outside for minimal timing, bring them outside to relieve themselves and bringing them back in as soon as possible. with the temperatures being so low, hypothermia is obviously a very large concern and frostbite, if animals are subjected to low temperatures for a long period of time, it could result in death,” said Lauren Zaninovich, cruelty investigator.

The Niagara County SPCA says they’ve received very few calls this winter about animal cruelty complaints.