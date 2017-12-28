Brutal temperatures too dangerous for pets

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Temperatures continue to drop throughout Western New York and are expected to continue well into the New Year.

Niagara County SPCA officials are reminding pet owners not to keep pets outside for long periods of time.

Experts say dogs should only be outside in low temperatures just to go to the bathroom or for a quick walk. They also recommend covering dogs paws with boots to protect their pads especially with all the salt and the ice on the ground. Coats are also recommended for pets.

Under New York State law, dogs left outside need to have appropriate housing with insulation and a waterproof roof.

“Animals in conditions like this should be outside for minimal timing, bring them outside to relieve themselves and bringing them back in as soon as possible. with the temperatures being so low, hypothermia is obviously a very large concern and frostbite, if animals are subjected to low temperatures for a long period of time, it could result in death,” said Lauren Zaninovich, cruelty investigator.

The Niagara County SPCA says they’ve received very few calls this winter about animal cruelty complaints.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s