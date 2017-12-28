Buffalo firefighters battle at least 4 fires in 24 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at 51 Winter Street broke early Thursday morning and it’s now at least the 4th fire Buffalo firefighters have fought within the past 24 hours.

“When we got here the flames were shooting out of the back of the house. Our guys made a quick entry made it to the attic and got water on the fire right away,” siad John Murphy, Buffalo Fire Battalion Chief.

Firefighters spent two hours battling flames in bone chilling temperatures. Two firefighters were burned in the process and they were both treated for facial injuries at ECMC.

“Weather like this we’re all frozen up our gears, our tools, everything covered with ice so it makes it quite difficult,” said Murphy.

It was especially difficult since firefighters already spent 3 hours fighting a 3-alarm fire on Tonawanda Street before heading to the fire on Winter Street.

“Everything is just so icy and the guys are so fatigued,” said Murphy.

Wednesday morning Buffalo firefighters also fought fires on Jones street and Clare street. Now several families are displaced as a result of all these the fires.

A Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist says fires are frequent when the temperatures drop and is warning people to take caution.

“When people use space heaters, it’s always important to plug space heaters and large appliances to actual outlets instead of power strips and oftentimes that causes fires,” said Alexis Willard, American Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist.

The Fire Battalion Chief says the fire on Winter Street started in the floor of the attic near a wall heater.

“I would say to anyone who’s a tenant to have their landlord check out their space heaters and make sure that they’re good quality and they’re in good shape,” said Murphy.

The fire on Winter Atreet caused about $75,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.