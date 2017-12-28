Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting on East Amherst Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on East Amherst Street that happened just after midnight Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Amherst Street.

Detectives say two males were struck by gunfire.

One male was deceased at the scene inside of an apartment. Officials are attempting to identify him.

The other male, a 36-year-old Buffalo man, was found outside. He was taken to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

