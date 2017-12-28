Chef’s Restaurant will honor late Irv Weinstein through “Irv Special”

By Published:
Credit:wkbw

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo restaurant is honoring the memory of the late Irv Weinstein by donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the dish named after him to the ALS Foundation.

Chef’s Restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from their “Irv Special” to the foundation over the next few months. The “Irv Special” was created by the longtime Channel 7 anchor over a decade ago and includes spiral pasta, chopped pepperoncini peppers, mushrooms, garlic, and Chef’s signature sauce.

Weinstein died Dec. 26, following a battle with ALS.

According to a press release from the restaurant, Weinstein had a special connection to the restaurant, the late owner Louis J. Billittier, and his family.

“In addition to Irv’s love of Italian food, Irv was also host of the annual Variety Club Telethon on WKBW-TV that  Billittier was Chairman of for many years,” the press release said, “The two appeared annually for decades raising money for Women and Children’s Hospital, and other Children’s Charities.”

Billittier passed away in August of 2000.

Chef’s is located at 291 Seneca St. in Buffalo. For more information on the ALS Foundation, click here. 

 

 

