Cocaine seized in Albion following traffic stop

News 4 Staff Published:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) –  The Orleans County Sheriff’s major felony crime task force seized cocaine packaged for sale following a traffic stop Wednesday.

The seizure follows an investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine in the Village of Albion.

The crime task force and Albion Police stopped a vehicle on South Main Street. The driver, Steven R. Kimmel, 47, of Corfu, was charged with two counts of third criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Town of Albion Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to return to court Jan. 3.

