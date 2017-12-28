Cold weather creating challenges for New Era Field ice makers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a rather arduous process for the grounds crew members – they’ve been facing some difficulties as they’re transforming the turf to ice.

“It’s hard to fight mother nature,” said Donald “Scooter” Mosher, the senior director at Ice Rink Events.

He has spent the better part of the last two weeks at New Era Field helping construct the rink in the center of the field.

The process begins by laying down plywood, followed by Visqueen, 7X90ft mats, the side boards are installed, then the chillers, and finally, the crews start layering up the ice.

“It should freeze from the bottom to the top,” said Scooter. “The worst thing is cold weather. It’s hard to make good ice in cold weather.”

That’s not the case right now, though as the temperature sits well below freezing. Scooter says the ideal ice making weather would be 45 degrees; our 4Warn Meteorologists are forecasting it’ll be 18 degrees and feel like 6 degrees when Team USA takes the ice.

“The air is freezing so it’s freezing from the top and it gets in between the layers. That’s bad for good ice.”

The crews are constantly adding warm water on the top of the ice, trying to minimize the amount of air pockets created. Scooter will be standing by on game day ready to do the same.

He says it can be stressful creating ice that’s just right but all of those worries melt away come game day when he sees the players and fans enjoying hockey in such a unique setting.

“When it’s packed in here, it makes it all worth it.”