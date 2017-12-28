Cory Epps celebrates Christmas at home, looks forward to 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- After almost 20 years in prison, Cory Epps celebrated a family Christmas complete with stockings, ornaments, and gifts under the tree.

“I feel like a baby,” Epps told News 4 in his mother’s living room.

“Everybody is like protecting me, pulling me this way, pulling me this way. You know, I’m loving every bit of it.”

Dec. 1, the 46-year-old walked out of the Erie County Holding Center a free man after an Erie County judge tossed out a 1998 murder conviction for the death of Tameka Means.

News 4’s Al Vaughters spoke with Epps shortly after his conviction.

‘It’s hard for me to even think about it because I really can’t believe it right now. I still can’t believe it,” Epps told Vaughters from behind bars in 1998.

It is now believed Epps was the victim of mistaken identity.

New evidence helped clear Epps name, but he said it will take more to right this wrong.

“It’s obvious that we will take legal action, because there’s a lot of things that need to be rectified with me,” Epps told News 4.

That though, he is leaving up to his legal team with the Exoneration Initiative.

“I figure if I dwell on that you know what I mean, I won’t get nowhere in the future. So when I walked out that door, I decided to leave everything that I’ve been through, in that door,” he said of the moment he left the Erie County Holding Center a free man.

His focus now, is on his family. Epps has three children and six grandchildren, the youngest just one-year-old.

The highlight of his first Christmas home he said, was seeing his grand kids open their gifts and spending time with his wife Jerrihia, who stood by him from the beginning.

Epps said in 2018, he’s planning to focus on improving his life.

“Work on myself so I can be a better father, better cousin, better brother, better son, better everything.”

Epps is planning to work for his cousin’s catering company Homestyle Gourmet.

He said the transition from prison to life outside hasn’t been easy, and some things are taking a little while to get used to; cell phones in particular.

“I almost threw it away a couple of times. Because it was ringing, it was constantly ringing, I don’t know how to answer it,” he said.

“I gotta get into it because it’s a tech world now,” he continued.

Epps received an Amazon Echo for Christmas, which he said he’s nervous to get used to also.

Despite hitting several roadblocks and denied appeals, 46-year-old Epps told News 4 he never lost hope that one day, the truth would come out.

“My mother always taught me and my brother always taught me never lay down. And I never lay down a day in my life man, and for my freedom, I’m definitely not going to lay down. You can kill me twice and I’m going to come back still fighting for my freedom.”