First supermoon of 2018 coincides with New Year’s Day

As NASA notes, some folks call the second full moon in a single month a blue moon, and they occur about every two and a half years.

January 31’s supermoon, according to the space agency, will also feature a total lunar eclipse — when the Earth, sun and moon, line up in such a way that the Earth blocks the sunlight that would otherwise reflect off the moon.

So the moon won’t be as bright, but it will “take on an eerie, fainter-than-normal glow,” NASA says, and could take on a “reddish hue.”

That celestial event will be visible from western North America through the Pacific Ocean to eastern Asia, NASA says.