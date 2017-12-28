Game day traffic patterns in place by New Era Field Friday for World Junior Championship outdoor game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Regular game day traffic patterns will be implemented around New Era Field on Friday for the World Junior Championship USA vs. Canada game.

Beginning at 11:00 A.M., before and after the game, Abbott Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic between the south entrance of Lot 2 ADA and the north entrance of Lot 6 ADA on game days.

New Era Field parking lots open at Noon and close approximately 90-minutes after the game.

Stadium gates open at 1:30 P.M.

Immediately following the conclusion of the game, Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will be closed to westbound traffic and all vehicles must travel eastbound from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219 (see attached graphic). This traffic pattern is for postgame traffic only .

Absolutely no smoking, e-cigarettes, or tobacco use is allowed inside the gates of the stadium. Anyone found smoking or using such products will be ejected from the stadium.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Ofice is asking everyone attending to review the parking diagram to map their best route to arrive and leave the game by clicking here.