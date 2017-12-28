Hockey fans test out ice at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some of the best young hockey players in the world continue to face each other on the ice at the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter as the World Junior Championship tournament continues into Day 3 Thursday. All eyes will be on the ice at New Era Field on Day 4, though, as the U.S. and Canada take part in the big rivalry game.

Some fans had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to try the ice at New Era Field before the hockey players did, thanks to the special Skate-and-Seat package tickets.

For $100, fans were able to bring their skates and enjoy the ice from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, or during a session Wednesday evening. The tickets also get them back into New Era Field on Friday for the US vs. Canada game.

Those coming out for the outdoor hockey game will need to dress for the weather. It is expected to be another cold afternoon in Orchard Park.

But, the fans who came out for the special skating sessions earlier in the week will have had some practice dealing with the temps. They bundled up to hit the ice and enjoy the experience of skating where some of the brightest up-and-coming hockey stars will play Friday.

“It’s definitely pretty cool. It’s something you think about as a kid but you don’t get the chance to do it but it’s definitely fun. It’s fun to be out here,” said one skater, Ian Toman, who came from Woodstock, Ontario, to watch the tournament.

“It’s definitely surreal. I mean we get to cheer them on at home and now we’re skating where they’re going to be skating and then we’ll cheer them on tomorrow. It’s very exciting,” said another Woodstock resident, Bethany Ayerhart.

