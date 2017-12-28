Hundreds of hockey fans shoveling stadium ahead of outdoor game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of hockey fans are braving the cold, grasping their shovels, and heading into the stands at New Era Field, removing the snow from the seats, steps, and aisles.

The fans are receiving $11 an hour and, if they’re there for longer than four hours, they’ll get a ticket to Friday’s USA vs. Canada game. It’s the first ever outdoor international game.

“Now Buffalo is a key part of everything and we’re making history,” said James Mitchell, a hockey fan who has been shoveling for more than six hours.

Michell is one of the many who spent hours at the stadium, and while he’s a hockey fan, he hates the cold, ironically, so he won’t be going to the game; he gave away his ticket to his brother. He says he finds it’s worth it – both for the money and as a way to show appreciation to the Pegulas.

“I love them and their ownership,” said Michell. “Buffalo is a great city and I’m glad they’re doing this here for our city.”