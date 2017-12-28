Longtime family owned Italian restaurant closes after 20 years

BOWMANSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A family owned Italian restaurant is closing its doors for good Thursday, after 20 years in the buffalo area. The owners of Linguine’s Italian Restaurant say it’s time for a change.

The sizzling sauce, the bread — sounds like the perfect recipe for a dish at Linguine’s Italian Restaurant in Bowmansville.

“The past 20 years the menu kept going bigger, and bigger and it kinda got out of control,” said Vinny Desiderio, co-owner of Linguine’s Italian Restaurant.

For Vinny Desiderio, it’s not the cuisine that’s kept him going in the restaurant business for more than 20 years. It’s the customers.

“The customers are what mainly have made us a success story these past 20 years and we’re very proud of that,” said Desiderio.

Desiderio says many sports stars have dined here and even signed a menu like Don Luce and Joe Delamielleure.

Desiderio says that makes it even harder to tell customers they’re closing their family owned restaurant for good.

“All good things must come to end, we want to go out on top,” said Desiderio.

He says they’ve decided to not renew the lease in the building when it’s up shortly after the new year.

“Today is our last day that we’ll be doing business here. Kind of bittersweet,” said Desiderio.

“I was like 4 years old when they opened it so it was like my whole life basically. It’s definitely sad,” said Julia Desiderio, Vinny’s daughter.

Desiderio says he’d like to continue the family business somewhere else in the community.

“We’ll take our time while we search for a newer more modern location and that may take some time. We’re not going to rush into anything,” said Desiderio.

But for now, he’s serving up the last dish, giving up the secret recipe for a lasting legacy, and thanking his loyal customers who’ve become family.

“You have to be committed and you have to do whatever it takes, whatever that may be,” said Desiderio.

Desiderio tells me there are some developers who are interested in building them a new restaurant, but he says there’s no guarantee at this point if they’ll reopen at a different location.